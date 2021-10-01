Police: Woman flees police, drives drunk in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman faces charges after fleeing from a police officer who had their emergency lights on and driving while intoxicated on Dunnings Highway in Greenfield Township.

Autumn Weitzel, 31, is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as two misdemeanor counts of both reckless endangerment and DUI, according to the charges filed.

On Sept. 29, around 11 p.m., a police officer witnessed Weitzel turn left on a red traffic signal. After turning their emergency lights on to pull over Weitzel, she began to accelerate her vehicle, reaching speeds of around 90-miles per hour, according to police.

A few miles down the road, Weitzel lost control of the vehicle causing it to run off of the roadway and get stuck in a ditch. Upon arrest, the officer noticed “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Weitzel. The officer then asked her to complete a field sobriety test, to which she later failed, according to the affidavit.

While searching Weitzel’s vehicle for insurance information, the officer noticed an open container of Miller Lite in the cup holder that had spilled.

Weitzel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.