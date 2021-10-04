Police: Woman driving in reverse on Turnpike hit tractor-trailer, taken into custody

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike while trying to drive in reverse on the major highway.

Christina Phillips, 45, of Friedens, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday, Oct. 1, just after 9 p.m. She was reportedly driving a Nissan Frontier in the left lane between mile markers 96.4 and 98.1 when she hit the barrier twice and proceeded to travel in the right lane in reverse.

At this point, the driver of a Freightliner truck moved into the left lane to avoid her, but she continued in reverse and side-swiped the truck.

When police arrived, they report that both vehicles were on the side of the road and that Phillips was trying to flee the scene. She was taken into custody at that point.