Police: woman crawling on ground found to be under the influence, taken into custody

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police arrested a Clearfield woman who was seen crawling around on the ground, trying to find someone on the floor, back on December 5, just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered 39-year-old Mary Vaughn to be under the influence of drugs. She agreed to let the officers search her bag, the report states.

Officers found multiple controlled substances in her possession and found she was on probation.

She was placed in Clearfield County Jail on a probation detainer with other charges pending.

