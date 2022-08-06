ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home.

Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a residence at around 7:46 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The homeowner told police that when he came home, he saw Orr walk up from the basement door. According to the report she had also attempted to gain access via a basement door as well as going through the homeowner’s shed.

Once Orr spotted the homeowner she flipped him off and then took off running towards East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, according to the criminal complaint.

Approximately 10 minutes later police said they then spotted Orr going through a mailbox along East Pleasant Valley Boulevard and detained her. Police found mail in her possession that belonged to a house on Pleasant Valley Boulevard. When questioned about the mail Orr admitted that she did not live at the residence.

In a follow-up interview with the homeowner, police were shown the inside of the shed and discovered that Orr stole a hoodie. Inside the shed police also saw a tool kit that was found open on the floor and a container of items that were scattered.

Orr faces burglary and trespassing charges. She currently is lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

Orr has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 19.