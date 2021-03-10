Police: Drunk Windber man strikes woman, crashes car, steals beer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 38-year-old man is facing fresh charges after he allegedly struck a woman and fled in their car, crashed, fled on foot and then was found after he stole beer from Sheetz, according to the criminal complaint.

Shawn Stephens is charged with four minor counts, including simple assault, terroristic threats, endangering welfare of children and DUI. He’s also charged with a summary count of retail theft, according to the charges filed.

Windber Borough Police Department responded to a call from a woman at the Scalp Level of Windber. According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police on the phone that she was bleeding, but she did not know from where.

When police arrived at her home, she explained that Stephens had come home heavily intoxicated, and he picked up their 7-month-old child, who was sleeping at the time. The woman said she tried to pick up the baby before he could, but he threatened to kill her and that she would need to go into witness protection.

According to the woman, he was stumbling around with the baby in his arms, and when the woman tried to take the baby from him, he punched her in the nose. She said he then threw the baby to her, and he punched her in the head again. This is when he fled with their vehicle.

As police were getting this information, Somerset 911 had reported a car that crashed near Bilo, and it fit the description of the car Stephen fled in.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the were able to confirm it was Stephen’s car. A witness told them that he got out and ran on foot down the alley between Wine and Spirits and the Post Office.

Upon checking the area, police saw him walk out of Sheetz, and he was taken into custody.

Police said he had a strong odor of alcohol, and he had slurred speech. He also had an unopened can of Bush Light and an unopened can of Budweiser in his pockets.

Sheetz later told police that Stephens had stolen the beer they found on him.

He is being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $100,000 bail.