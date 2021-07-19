Police: Warrants issued for man, woman for attempted homicide in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man and woman wanted for attempted homicide after running over a man with their car during a dispute in Frankstown Township.

Caleb Lanzendorfer

State Police out of Hollidaysburg are currently searching for Caleb Lee Lanzendorfer, 20, of Roaring Spring, and Teri K. Brantner, 39, of Hollidaysburg. At approximately 8:30 p.m. July 17, a physical altercation reportedly took place between Lanzendorfer and the victim, a 50-year-old man on the 100 block of Huntingdon Pike in Frankstown Township.

During the altercation, police report that Lanzendorfer struck and ran over the victim with a gray in color 2010 Kia 4-door-sedan with Pennsylvania plates LN6062.

Lanzendorfer fled the scene in an unknown direction or State Route 22. Lanzendorfer is said to be traveling with Brantner. The 2010 Kia is also said to have damage to the passenger side doors, police noted.

Felony warrants have been issued for Lanzendorfer and Brantner.

INFORMATION:

Anyone with any information on either Lanzendorfer or Brantner is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.