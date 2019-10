STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are warning people about a new phone scam.

The scammer’s call could show up as the police on your caller ID.

They’re providing their victims with information to trick them into thinking their loved one is in custody.

Officers warn you never to give personal or financial information over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, your advised to get the caller’s name, hang up, look up your local police department’s number yourself and call them.