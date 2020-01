EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are reminding the public to lock the doors of their vehicles after a string of vehicle thefts.

Police said in a tweet that the Ebensburg station has investigated at least four vehicle thefts since January 1.

Police say some of those vehicles had unlocked doors with keys left in them.