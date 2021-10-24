Police warn public of scammer acting as publishing company member

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning individuals of a scammer posing as a member of a publishing company.

Police received a call on Oct. 6 where a victim was contacted by a scammer posing as a member of Publishing Clearing House.

The victim was told by a scammer that they were awarded $4.5 million but they had to send 9.5k in cash to an address in Indianapolis, IN in order to receive the funds.

Pennsylvania State Police warns individuals that are receiving these or similar calls to not send any money and not contact their local police department for further guidance.