Police warn of Social Security scam after Bellefonte woman falls victim

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are warning the public of a Social Security scam after a Bellefonte woman fell victim.

According to police, the 55-year-old woman was the victim of the scam, which was discovered when police went to conduct a wellness check.

Police say an individual on the phone posed as a Social Security Administration employee and as a member of law enforcement.

The individual scammed the victim into mailing large amounts of money to various addresses in California.

Police would like to remind the public to be aware of potential scams and contact appropriate authorities with any questions regarding possible scams.