JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown Police are taking to social media to warn the public of an ongoing scam using an officer’s name.

The Johnstown Police Department posted to Facebook on Thursday that an individual has been claiming to be Detective Sergeant Cory Adams in calls to others.

The scammer has been saying that there is a warrant for one’s arrest unless bail money or a fine is paid and even the caller ID pops up as Cambria 911.

Johnstown Police Department wants folks to know that if anyone receives calls like this, that they are fake and to contact their local departments.