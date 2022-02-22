(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state troopers are warning residents of a scam that is continuing to target the elderly.

In this scam, victims receive a phone call from someone claiming that the victim’s loved one is in trouble, and money is required to help them. A scam similar in nature was reported in Cambria County earlier in February, where an 89-year-old woman lost $23,000.

The unique aspect is that callers will know the victims’ phone numbers and addresses. The scammers have also gone to the victims’ homes to collect the money they ask for, according to police.

Police say people have been targeted in the Pittsburgh area and have been moving through Greensburg, Indiana County and DuBois.