CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township residents are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity after a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Several thefts from vehicles have been reported between April 30 and May 16 and have occurred on Luther Road, Rachel Street, Metzler Street, Norwood Street, and Wineland Street. Police are now asking for the public’s help to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area.

Anyone who’s had their vehicle broken into or has any security camera video regarding these incidents is asked to call the Richland Township Police Department through the Cambria County 911 Center, Non-Emergency number at (814) 472-2100.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimewatch PA website.