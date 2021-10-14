Police warn of ‘gas company’ scammers knocking on doors in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are alerting the public of a possible scam after a resident reported two women claiming to be from the gas company knocked on their front door.

Somerset Borough Police say that the two women claimed to be from the gas company and asked to come into the person’s home and snake their sewer line from the inside. The homeowner allowed them in and watched as it appeared that they snaked the were line. The homeowner told police they then claimed there was a “kink” the sewer line would need to be replaced.

The two females then told the homeowner that they would return and replace her sewer line “for free.”

Somerset police ask that if anyone shows up at your door with a similar story, to call 9-1-1 immediately and ask for a police response.