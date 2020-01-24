Police warn of FedEx shipping scam, reported in Blair County

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are warning of a FedEx shipping scam that has been going around the country after there was a report in our area.

Logan Township Police tweeted that they received a report of this scam, and reminded people to contact FedEx directly if there are any doubts.

We had a report of this in our area. When in doubt contact FedEx directly. https://t.co/tQSjNZnGnE — Logan Township Police Dept (@LoganTwpPolice) January 24, 2020

FedEx says they do not send unsolicited texts or emails asking for money or personal information.

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

FedEx says to report suspicious messages to abuse@fedex.com and that if a suspicious message is received, to just delete it without opening it.