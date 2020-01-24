Police warn of FedEx shipping scam, reported in Blair County

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are warning of a FedEx shipping scam that has been going around the country after there was a report in our area.
Logan Township Police tweeted that they received a report of this scam, and reminded people to contact FedEx directly if there are any doubts.
FedEx says they do not send unsolicited texts or emails asking for money or personal information.
FedEx says to report suspicious messages to abuse@fedex.com and that if a suspicious message is received, to just delete it without opening it.