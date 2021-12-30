Police: Wanted man stole diesel fuel with child, used it in vehicle troopers had to tow

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a wanted man they say had a 5-year-old with him when he stole diesel fuel and used it in a gas engine car that troopers later had to tow.

Troopers say that Timothy Prough, 36, from Petersburg, was seen on video on Christmas stealing a container of Diesel fuel. Police noted that there was a child with him and a woman later identified as Brittany Swope, 35. During the investigation, it was found that Prough had accidentally dumped the diesel fuel into a regular gas vehicle that was later towed by state police out of Huntingdon.

Prough is said to have multiple active warrants for his arrest and is currently wanted by Pennsylvania State Police out of Huntingdon. Both Prough and Swope are facing charges for the Christmas day theft.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Timothy Prough is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.