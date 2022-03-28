CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest in different counties was busted with drugs in Cambria Township on Sunday.

Glenn Hunker, 26, of Connellsville, was pulled over following reports that he was driving west in the eastbound lane of Admiral Peary Highway. Police noted he also went off the roadway and hit a guide rail near Pike Road in Jackson Township when they found him.

Hunker was asked to step out of the vehicle, and police said he had a bundle of heroin in his hands. He allowed police to search his vehicle, and they reportedly found:

Two loaded hypodermic needles on the driver’s floor

Black pouch with multiple empty stamp bags

Black bag with multiple glass smoking devices with black residue

Four bundles of stamp bags with suspected heroin

Torn bag with seven white rock-line substances that Hunker said were crack

Red scale

Police reported Hunker had visual signs of impairment and kept falling asleep and needed assistance with walking.

Hunker was arraigned on a number of drug charges as well as DUI. He was placed in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $85,000.

Police noted he had warrants out of Fayette County, Pennsylvania State Police and Monroeville.