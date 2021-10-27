Police: Wanted Indiana County man caught with drugs, loaded gun, over $2k

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man is in jail after police found him asleep in his car with drugs and drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol and a bulk amount of cash.

Brian Scott Davenport, 31, who was already wanted by Blairsville police, was found asleep in his 2004 Honda CR-V at an auto repair shop along Route 286 Highway West Tuesday around 7:45 a.m. A female was also in the car asleep, according to state police.

Davenport was arrested after troopers noted they discovered a small plastic baggie containing suspected crystal meth and $2,409 on him. The female was released and is pending further investigation.

Police executed a search warrant on the CR-V, and they reportedly found suspected opioids and meth, pills, more cash, four cell phones and a silver SCCY 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six rounds. Additionally, they found a scale, magnetic containers, a straw with residue, a glass smoking device, syringes, and a bulk amount of unused stamp bags and plastic baggies.

Davenport was charged with felony drug and firearm-related counts as well as misdemeanor counts.

He was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and was sent to Indiana County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.