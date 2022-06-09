CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is behind bars after police said they found drugs along with a shotgun in his possession.

On May 21, Lawrence Township police got information that Cody Ogden, 25, of Clearfield, who had warrants out for his arrest, was known to frequent the Snappy’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway, according to the criminal complaint. When police arrived they saw Ogden in a blue car and he reportedly gave them a false name.

Officers found 13 rocks of crystal meth on Ogden along with 12 gauge shotgun inside the car and he was taken into custody and sent to the Clearfield County Prison, according to police.

Police performed a search warrant on the vehicle then and found an additional 11 grams of meth, two digital scales with drug residue on them along with drug paraphernalia.

Ogden is facing felony charges of person not to possess or use firearms and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver along with other charges.

Ogden has bail set at a monetary value of $50,000 and is currently in Clearfield County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for June 15.