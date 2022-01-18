Police: Wanted Blair County man busted with pistol, meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wanted Antis Township man is in jail after state police say he was caught with a handgun, suspected meth and pills.

Apache Eckenrode, 26, was taken into custody after state police were alerted he was at an Antis Township store at around noon, according to the charges.

Mugshot of Apache Eckenrode via Blair County Prison.

State police indicate Eckenrode had a knife in his front right pocket along with a small, silver-colored pistol — a Bryco Arms .380 with an obliterated serial number. A search also turned up 19 1/2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, prescription pills, a glass pipe and $650 in cash.

Eckenrode was wanted on charges filed by Altoona police in April after a crash in Altoona. In that case, police accuse Eckenrode of driving through a red light and crashing into another car. A handgun, about 18 grams of suspected meth, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were found in a backpack in the spare tire compartment of Eckenrode’s car, according to police.

Eckenrode was arraigned Monday night by Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller, who set bail at $30,000 cash for each of the two cases.

His preliminary hearings for the cases are slated for the end of January.