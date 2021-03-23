Police: Vehicle hit pedestrian in State College, attempting to locate

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run.

PHOTO CREDIT: SCPD

The vehicle pictured above reportedly hit a pedestrian in the south crosswalk of the intersection of West College Avenue and Atherton Street. The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. Monday and the pedestrian was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was described by witnesses as a white male with a beard. Police said the front passenger corner of the vehicle may be damaged.



Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.