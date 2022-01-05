Police urge residents to keep vehicle doors locked amidst rise of break-ins

(WTAJ)– Police are urging residents to keep the doors of their vehicles locked after break-ins have been happening in local communities.

The Stonycreek Township Police Department Facebook posted a routine to do after 9 p.m. that they say will “significantly reduce the chances of you becoming a victim to these types of crimes.” The routine has a checklist of items such as credit cards, firearms, keys, ect. that people should remove from their vehicles before they lock it.

Even though there have been rare instances that break-ins happen to locked vehicles, they mainly happen when they aren’t locked.

Police in Ferguson Township have been seeing a rise of vehicle break-ins, according to their Facebook page. They also want to remind residents to keep their vehicle doors locked and to park in well-lit areas.

Police ask that anyone that sees or has any information about vehicle break-ins to contact them.