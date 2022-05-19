STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning residents about a scam where someone impersonates an officer over the telephone.

Ferguson Township Police Department said in a press release that they have been receiving complaints about a scam where a caller impersonates one of their officers.

The department said that you should never provide personal, bank account or financial information. In order to pay a fine, Individuals would be directed by officers to the court and never asked for Green Dot/MoneyPak cards, Apple iTunes cards, or money orders.

The department said that you can simply ask the officer for their name, badge number, as well as agency and callback number if you think you may be scammed. Individuals can check the call back number through an internet search. If the number is legit, then you can call back.

For more information you can contact Ferguson Township Police by calling 1-800-479-0050 or by sending an email to police@twp.ferguson.pa.us