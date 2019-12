HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after counterfeit money was used at Taco Bell on William Penn Highway in Huntingdon.

Police say between 7:00 p.m. on December 19 and 1:00 a.m. on December 20, and unknown person used a counterfeit $10 bill to buy items from Taco Bell.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was available.