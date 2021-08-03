Police uncover more evidence from Claysburg child rape case investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man faces additional charges after police turned up more evidence stemming from the investigation of the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

In April, state police in Hollidaysburg arrested 36-year-old Richard Sansibaugh after the mother of the victim found a video on his phone that showed him going into the child’s room while she was sleeping and assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint. Once she confronted him, he fled before police could arrive. However, police found him the next day.

Now, state police said they uncovered evidence after a forensic search of Sensibaugh’s home, which includes one video showing a second 5-year-old girl in addition to more videos of him abusing the girl he was charged with in April.

Sensibaugh was arraigned yesterday on a slew of felony charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, child pornography, corruption of minors and more.

Sensibaugh remains in Blair County jail with bail set on the new case at $500,000 cash, bringing his total bail up to $700,000 cash.