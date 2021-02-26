Police: Tyrone woman stole over $200,000 from family member with dementia

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said a Tyrone woman is suspected of using her position as a family member with dementia’s power of attorney to siphon a large sum of money over a span of six years.

According to PSP Hollidaysburg, Lorilee Lethco, 58, stole approximately $211,000, a low-end calculation.

State police began investigating the theft in late September. Lethco was accused of writing multiple checks per month for between $1,000 and $5,000 with the money allegedly going to pay her credit card debt. When they questioned Lethco, she admitted she took advantage of the relative.

Lethco said she would “borrow” money from the relative with the understanding she would pay it back, but she never did. Lethco would further write out checks to pay monthly bills for the relative, but she would do so in amounts that were more than the actual expenses. She then started to use the relative’s bank account to pay off her credit card debt.

Lethco’s arraignment was today, Feb. 26, where she was notified of two felony theft-related charges. She was released on supervised bail with her unsecured bond set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 16.