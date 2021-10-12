Police: Tyrone woman arrested after threatening neighbor with knife

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman faces multiple criminal cases after a two-month history of disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to police.

Rhonda Novak, 52, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue in Tyrone around 1 p.m. to reports of Novak waving a knife in a “threatening manner” at her neighbor, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor told police that Novak came out of her home and began yelling at the neighbor before going back into the home and getting a knife. The neighbor then said that Novak used the blunt end of the knife to bang on their door, according to police.

Novak was then seen licking the knife while maintaining eye contact with the neighbor, who said they believe Novak’s intent was “to scare people,” police said.

Police informed Novak that the residence she was in was condemned by Tyrone Borough and that she was not allowed inside. Police later responded four additional times to the residence for similar incidents involving Novak and she then was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to the charges filed.

Novak now faces five criminal cases, all defiant trespass charges since August. Her preliminary hearing for the most recent case is scheduled for Oct. 19.