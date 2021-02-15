Police: Tyrone man violates PFA orders, charged with felony burglary

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is in jail after police said he violated PFA orders by sending multiple text messages and kicking in the front door of the victim that filed the PFA against him.

Anthony J. Gottlieb, 33, has been charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and harassment.

Police responded to possible burglary and PFA violation Feb. 13 at 4:43 p.m. When they arrived at the residence on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the victim told police she had a PFA against Gottlieb and he had sent multiple text messages and video chat requests to her.

After contacting Blair 911, police learned the PFA was active but had not been served. The victim told police somebody kicked her door in while she was in the shower. Police photographed the damage to the door and noticed pieces scattered on the floor, according to the report.

The victim told police her neighbor had spotted Gottlieb on the back porch of her building a short time before the incident occurred. When police spoke to the neighbor, the neighbor did confirm he saw Gottlieb on the back porch of the building through his window.

Police located Gottlieb and took him into custody. Gottlieb did admit to being in the building to drop off candy and flowers. Gottlieb said he knew about the emergency PFA filed against him but not the temporary PFA. Police told Gottlieb they were provided with screenshots of text messages showing he did know about the PFA, according to the charges.

Gottlieb is currently in Blair County Prison unable to post bail. He has a preliminary scheduled for Feb. 23.