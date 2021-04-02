Police: Tyrone man threatens girlfriend within hour of release by judge

Ricky Daniels, 26, was arrested twice after assaulting his girlfriend and then later threatening to kill her.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested twice in the same day and faces charges relating to domestic violence.

The Tyrone Borough Police Department charged Ricky Daniels with several assault-related charges following an incident on March 31 where he allegedly struck his girlfriend several times in the head.

He was arraigned at 7:56 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner and released on unsecured bail of $15,000.

Less than an hour later at 8:52, the girlfriend told police that Daniels had called her and threatened to kill her.

Daniels was arrested again and taken to Blair County Prison.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonie the next morning with bail set at $10,000.

Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller revoked his unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.