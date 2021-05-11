Police: Tyrone man sells 100 bags of heroin to informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man has been arrested after allegedly selling 100 packets of heroin to an informant.

State police had an informant pay 51-year-old Michael Riggleman nearly $700 for the heroin, according to the criminal complaint.

Riggleman reportedly told the informant they could meet up on North 3rd Street in Altoona, and the informant handed the bags over to police.

Riggleman faces felony drug charges and is being held in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for today, May 11.