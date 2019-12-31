Police: Tyrone man on drugs threw mother’s belongings throughout living room

ANTIS TOWNHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested a man Monday evening after they say he was on drugs and threw his mother’s belongings throughout her living room.

According to police, Anthony Bonsell, 37, of Tyrone, was being unruly and disruptive at his mother’s house. After investigating, police discovered he was under the influence of drugs.

When police arrived, Bonsell was already gone. Evidence recovered at the scene included drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Charges of drug possession, paraphernalia, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct charges will be filed against Bonsell.