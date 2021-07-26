Police: Two women found sleeping in woman’s apartment in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Houtzdale women are facing charges after police report that they were found sleeping in another woman’s apartment in Clearfield County.

According to the report, Brittany Billett, 29, and Joanna Shylock, 33, both of Houtzdale, were found sleeping in a 2nd-floor apartment on W. Hannah Street in Woodward Township on July 13. When searched, Billett reportedly had suspected meth and paraphernalia on her.

Both women were taken into custody. Billett was placed in Clearfield County Jail on active failure to respond bench warrants.

According to active court documents, both women are currently facing DUI and/or drug charges from incidents in May and June of this year.