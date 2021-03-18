Police: Two women charged after fatal overdose in Windber

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fatal overdose has led to the arrest of two women who were allegedly involved in the crime, according to charges filed.

The Windber Borough Police Department charged 28-year-old Hannah Fitzgerald and 24-year-old Jennifer Miller both with three felony counts, which include drug delivery and conspiracy resulting in death. They both face several minor counts, such as endangering the welfare of children and possession of controlled substances.

Police arrived at the 300 block of 7th Street in Winder for a reported overdose Nov. 26, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

They found Miller who told police that she and the victim had been staying overnight at the home to watch her sister Fitzgerald’s two children. Miller also had her four children in the home. She said that the night before, Nov. 25, she and Fitzgerald went to buy Percocets, and the victim stayed home to watch the six children.

According to Miller, she and Fitzgerald returned home after the drug deal, and all three of them snorted the pills, smoked weed and fell asleep. Miller then told police she woke up feeling sick, and she found the victim unresponsive and not breathing.

Police took various drugs and drug paraphernalia, which included blue tables that Miller said they had snorted, and began their investigation.

Police received an autopsy report Jan. 14 that said the cause of death for the victim is “acute Fentanyl toxicity.”

A week after the report came back, police interviewed Fitzgerald, according to the complaint. She explained that she, Miller and the victim wanted to purchase pills, but neither Miller nor the victim could get a hold of anyone. Eventually, she found someone in Johnstown.

Police said Fitzgerald then told them that she and Miller went to pick them up while the victim stayed home to watch the children, just as Miller had told police before. Fitzgerald said that the victim is the one who paid for the pills, and once she and Miller got back to the house, she left for work.

Fitzgerald said she received a call shortly after 5 a.m. that the victim had died.

Police report they then interviewed Miller the next day, Jan. 22, and she gave the same story she had given at the day of the incident. However, she states that all three of them had taken the drugs and went to sleep, even though Fitzgerald claims she went to work.

Both women gave written statements.

On Jan. 27, police said they sent the remaining pills to the State Police Crime Lab in Greensburg. The report shows the pills were consistent with Oxycodone and contained Fentanyl.

Both women are in Somerset County Prison as of March 17 after each failing to post their $75,000 cash bail. They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 24.