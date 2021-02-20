Police: Two men charged after vehicle chase, altercation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are charged in an incident where police say they used their vehicles to “flee, follow, and strike” each other during an argument over a woman Feb. 11.

Robert Sprankle 42, is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment. Billie Wayne Strunk Sr., 43, has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children, along with disorderly conduct.

According to the report, Strunk believed his girlfriend was cheating on him with Sprankle and followed her in his vehicle when she said she was going to the store. The woman entered a car occupied by Sprankle and the two men got into a verbal altercation where they threatened to kill each other, according to the charges filed.

Sprankle drove away and Strunk followed him, where police said a vehicle chase ensued until Strunk saw police vehicles in the area.

In an interview with police, Strunk confessed to using a vehicle to make contact with the back of Sprankle’s vehicle. Sprankle reportedly exited the vehicle with a baseball and hit the driver’s side of the car as Strunk tried to drive away. As Strunk continued to drive away, his driver’s side mirror made contact with Sprankle’s upper chest and shoulder, according to the report.

Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 24.