Police: Two in Altoona face drug charges, one sexually assaulted informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair face drug charges after an investigation into alleged cocaine dealing.

David Moody, 40, was arrested Thursday at a convenience store on the block of 1010 6th Avenue on drug warrants stemming from controlled buys, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. In one of those controlled buys, an informant bought 3.5 grams of coke from Moody for $350.

Moody also faces a felony sex crime after allegedly sexually assaulting a police informant from a previous deal according to the charges.

Police also planned to execute a search warrant for a house Moody was known to frequent — that of 28-year-old Roxanne Davis at 1212 6th Avenue. While officers watched the house after Moody’s arrest, officers spotted Davis come home and then leave a short time later.

Davis was then pulled over and police seized two bags of cocaine Davis allegedly admitted she had retrieved from the house after someone called her to say Moody had been arrested, according to police. The suspected cocaine, some of which was packaged in individual bags, weighed a total of about 25 grams.

When police searched the house they allegedly found packaging material, a digital scale and marijuana.

Both Davis and Moody are currently in jail with Davis having bail set at $50,000 cash and Moody’s bail set at $300,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug.18.