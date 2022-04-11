SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars following an incident that required him to be pepper sprayed and tased by state troopers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

On Thursday around 6 p.m. near mile marker 125 in Allegheny Township, troopers were told 52-year-old Jeffery Wayne Patton was throwing items out of his blue Volvo tractor-trailer and acting erratically. They were also told a female was walking away from the truck.

Troopers said once they arrived, the woman told them Patton had possibly smoked meth, and she was scared for her safety. Patton was also still throwing things out of the passenger side door, according to the criminal complaint.

After multiple orders for Patton to exit the truck, he took an “aggressive stance,” troopers noted. Patton then allegedly grabbed a glass vodka bottle and raised it over his head in the direction of the troopers, leading to him being pepper-sprayed.

Troopers said they entered the truck and had to tase Patton as he was resisting arrest.

While going through the items thrown out by Patton, troopers noted they saw a pink smoking device and a glass smoking device. They also found an unloaded 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine containing 16 live rounds belonging to Patton.

Because Patton is a convicted felon in Michigan for a robbery, he is ineligible to possess a firearm.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Patton was arraigned on prohibited possession of a firearm, firearm not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, simple assault, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and scatter rubbish upon land/stream charges.

He is in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $50,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.