CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ice skate rink at a Centre County park will be seeing more police patrol after being vandalized Tuesday night.

According to Harris Township Facebook, State College Police have been asked to do more patrols at the Blue Spring Park, located at 230 Wagner Street in Boalsburg after an ice skate rink was vandalized. Centre Region Parks and Recreation believes that the liner was not damaged.

The ice skate rink was closed yesterday due to the warm temperatures, according to the Centre Region Parks and Recreation website.

To stay updated about the ice skate rink reopening, visit their Facebook page.