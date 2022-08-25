HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort.

Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m at the Hollidaysburg Little League Field. Fans are asked to get there early to be ready to cheer as they pull in.

Those looking to attend are asked to park in the Junior High or Longer Elementary parking lots so the bus and fire trucks have space to pull in.

Also, make sure you are wearing blue and gold or red and navy!