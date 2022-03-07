BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Three Altoona residences are charged with child endangerment after police observed multiple hazards and filth throughout a home.

Bobby Hines, 58, Wendy Hoover, 56, and Laushawnda Jackson, 30 have been charged with multiple counts of child endangerment.

Police responded to a home on 10th street on March 4 for a diabetic emergency. While at the home, they saw multiple hazards and filth in which three young children, all under the age of three, had been staying.

Police say a “strong foul odor” was smelled throughout the home that reportedly had animal feces on the stairway and insects crawling on the walls. Additionally, police found an oven door was completely disconnected from the stove, which they deemed a fire hazard. A door was also severely damaged and not secured to its hinges.

Jackson told police she had only been staying in the home for four days and had brought her children to the home due to a conflict at a previous residence.

Police contacted Child Youth Services (CYS) and made arrangements for the three children to be placed in the temporary care of a person who lives at Jackson’s previous residences.

While Hines, Hoover, and Jackson were being sent to the Altoona Police Department, officers found two glass smoking devices in Hine’s jacket pocket. The items were seized and he was charged drug possession.

All three are awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m.