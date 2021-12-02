Police: Threat to constable sparks SERT response in Cambria County

Mugshot of 59-year-old John Herdman who allegedly threatened to shoot a constable serving an eviction notice. (via Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police were told he threatened to shoot a constable that was serving an eviction notice.

The constable was serving an eviction notice to 59-year-old John Herdman Wednesday at his trailer located on the 300 block of Stonehedge Court in Richland Township, according to court documents. When he showed up, Herdman’s door was locked and there was no response after he knocked several times.

Then, the constable removed the doorknob in an attempt to get in, though the door still didn’t open, so he started to kick the door.

At this point, Herdman shouted, “If you touch my door again, I will shoot you,” according to the affidavit. This is when the constable called Richland Township police.

When police arrived, Herdman refused to exit the closed front door. The officer asked the constable if he saw a gun, and shortly after he asked, Herdman allegedly threw a live federal 12 gauge shotgun shell out the damaged front door and said, “Does this answer your question?”

Police contacted the Cambria County SERT Team as well as a detective who coordinated the County Hostage Crisis Negotiators.

The officer spoke with Herdman through a side window, and it’s reported he was cooperative yet refused to come out. Eventually, he surrendered when police explained he would face additional charges if he didn’t.

Inside the front door was an unloaded 12 gauge Stevens Arms double-barrel shotgun, and a round of ammo was on a countertop, police noted.

Herman was arraigned Thursday on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and simple assault charges. He’s lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, Dec. 9.