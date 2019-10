MILESBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teenager has been charged after exposing himself at a playground in Milesburg, according to police.

Police say the 15 year old, whose name was not released because he’s a minor, was with friends at the playground at the intersection of Playground Ave. and Commercial St. when he made an obscene gesture and pulled down his pants and underwear, exposing himself to his friends and others nearby.

The teen is charged with Disorderly Conduct.