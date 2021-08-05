Police: Teen beat Jefferson County man with brass knuckles, surgery needed

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen reportedly beat a Jefferson County man with brass knuckles, leaving the man in a bad condition and needing surgery after being taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred Aug. 1 in Huston Township when a known juvenile suspect reportedly assaulted the 21-year-old from Valier with brass knuckles, rending him unconscious. The teen then began to strike the man in the face with a closed fist. The man sustained serious injury and had to be taken to UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh for surgery and treatment.

Troopers noted that the teen also struck a woman with an open hand, leaving minor injuries to her face before fleeing the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time due to it being a juvenile and Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois are still investigating what happened that day.