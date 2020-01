TODD TWP, HUNTINGDON CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Huntingdon investigated an alleged aggravated assault that happened on New Year’s Eve just before 9 a.m.

Police report that a 17-year-old male from Erie got into an argument with a 41-year-old man from Martinsburg that turned physical.

Police say the teen grabbed a rock and hit the man in the face causing minor injuries.

According to the report, charges are to be filed at a later date.