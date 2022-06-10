JOB WHITE, 21 (Cambria County Prison)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shots fired, a stolen car, and a water rescue all led to a Johnstown man being thrown behind bars.

Police were called June 8 at around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Bedford Street near the Dale Borough Fire Department. When arriving, police were told a black Nissan Acura left the scene and they were given the license plate number.

Witnesses said they saw a black sedan and the flash of a gun from inside the window. The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Job White, got out of the sedan and jumped into the Altima.

The Altima was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. Police then spotted the car near Iron Street and tried to pull it over. White, who was driving the car, started to speed up to try and get away. After a brief chase, both White and an unknown suspect ran from the car.

White was running along the river wall near the bridge at Iron Street and Cooper Avenue when he jumped into the Conemaugh River in an attempt to get away.

After firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue, White was taken into custody.

White is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, and two felony counts of fleeing and eluding. He was placed in Bedford County Prison on 10 percent of $50,000 bail.

The second suspect that ran from the Acura has not been found. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Johnstown Police Department at 814-472-2100.

A preliminary hearing for White is scheduled for June 23.