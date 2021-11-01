Police: Suspect damaged items with baseball bat at frat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect they say caused damage at a State College fraternity.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, Oct. 30 around 4:14 a.m. when the pictured male individual entered Zeta Beta Tau fraternity along Fraternity Row and damaged multiple items with a baseball bat.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip.