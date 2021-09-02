Police: Students no longer allowed to gather at Altoona McDonalds

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department will be monitoring the McDonalds right by the UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center after the police have responded the location every day since school has started.

Since school has started, they have responded to reports of fights between students at around 3:30 p.m. Now students will no longer be allowed to gather in crowds at McDonald’s, police say.

During dismissal police will be keeping an eye on the fast-food restaurant.

Police also say that they do not want to be arresting the students but they have no choice.

Police encourage parents to talk to their kids about walking a different way home and that students are no longer allowed to be picked up at McDonald’s.