Police: Strangulation suspect threatens victim before court hearing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in Blair County Prison after threatening a victim into not showing up to a preliminary hearing, in a case against him.

Adam Bodnar, 37, arrived at Magistrate Dunio’s Office, Thursday, July 29, for a hearing on strangulation and intimidation charges involving him and a female victim that occurred on July 8.

At the hearing, officers were made aware that the victim did not show up to court because she was “scared for her life,” according to the criminal complaint. The victim’s mother then notified police of threatening Facebook messages that Bodnar was sending her the night before, warning her that if she showed up to testify, he’d punch her in the face and kill her.

When confronted about the incident, Bodnar told police that he was unaware of what he said to the victim because he was drunk. He then turned his phone over to the police so they could look at the messages since he did not want to lie about it, according to the criminal complaint.

Due to the threatening messages, Judge Dunio revoked Bodnar’s unsecured bail bond and he was lodged in Blair County Prison.

On Friday, July 30, Bodnar was arraigned on fresh felony intimidation of a victim or witness charges and bail was set at $100,000 cash.

His preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for Aug. 12.