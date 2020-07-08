Police: Stolen vehicle leads to multiple arrests, suspect tased

ADDISON TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset Police have charged multiple people after finding a stolen vehicle and having to handle a suspect that eventually needed to be tased before taken into custody.

Police say they arrived at 154 Mount Davis Road just after 5 p.m. on June 28 where a stolen vehicle was found and recovered. While in the process of recovering it, one of the people at the scene was also arrested for possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

While on the scene, police report another vehicle showed up to deliver a controlled substance. The passenger gave a false name to officers and then resisted arrest. The man had to be tased in order to be taken into custody. He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and possession with intent to deliver.

The driver of the vehicle that came to the scene was charged with DUI.