Police: Stolen car crashed into fence, abandoned

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they said a stolen car was crashed and abandoned in Indiana, Pa.

Troopers were called just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 19 to the intersection of Water and 1st Streets near the Indiana/White Township line. A silver 2013 Nissan Altima had crashed into a fence and the driver had fled from the scene.

The Nissan was discovered to have been reported stolen from North Taylor Avenue in Indiana Borough. Troopers are being assisted by the Indiana Borough Police Department as well.

Residents and business owners who might have surveillance video in the area of North Taylor Avenue and/or the intersection of Water and 1st Streets are encouraged to contact Tpr. Elliot Faith at 724-357-1960.