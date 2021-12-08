Police: State College woman doused in lighter fluid, threatened

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is behind bars for an alleged assault of a woman that he threatened to set on fire.

On Monday, 35-year-old Todd Badeau and the woman were arguing before the situation turned violent, according to court documents. Eventually, Badeau began to punch her and shoved her into the bathroom where she hit her head on the toilet and tub. He continued to shove her, causing her head to hit the wall in the bedroom.

Badeau started breaking the woman’s personal items and other items before grabbing lighter fluid and dousing it on her, State College police noted. From an arm’s length away, the woman said he was flicking his Zippo lighter at her, saying he was going to set her on fire.

When police arrived at the home, which is located on the 1000 block of S. Pugh Street, they could hear the two yelling. When they met with the woman, they noted she had visible injuries on her and there was broken glass on the floor of the bedroom.

Badeau was arraigned on aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges. He is free on an unsecured bail that was set at $60,000 cash.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 15.